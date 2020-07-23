Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival postponed to October 2021

With a heavy heart, the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau and Board of Directors have decided to postpone the annual Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival to October 2021.

The health and safety of the songwriters, volunteers, attendees, and staff are our top priorities. As the coronavirus cases have spiked throughout Texas recently, we felt this was the best decision for all involved.

The Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau staff and the Board of Directors have been discussing all potential scenarios since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has brainstormed many ways to make this year’s festival occur, creating various contingency plans and approaches, but know that all these plans fail if the annual festival contributes to any further spread of the virus through our community.

This decision was thoughtful and extensive. We know this is usually a time when a lot of musicians hit the road to play both the club circuit and music festivals but are not able to do so because of the pandemic.

The Visitors Bureau President/CEO Pam Owens remarked, “the Songwriters Festival has become a fall highlight for our community. It’s always been a special “coming together” time for the musicians from all over the world to gather and share their craft with us in an intimate and soulful atmosphere. We’re really going to miss their camaraderie, the talent and the fun, but it’s going to make us savor and love next year even more.”

Unfortunately, we will not be sitting side-by-side at the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival this year but the Visitors Bureau staff is eager to plan for the 2021 festival.

The Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival was founded in 2014 by Jim and Laurie Halfpenny, and Dave Niemeyer. Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau, the organization devoted to promoting tourism in the Dripping Springs area, acquired the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival in 2020.

The Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau is a 501 c (3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tourism, providing residents with community information, and supporting the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce and the City of Dripping Springs in their missions.